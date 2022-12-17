Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.90.

Shares of HII stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.78 and a 200-day moving average of $226.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $176.87 and a 12-month high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.09). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $30,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

