Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,376,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the November 15th total of 1,814,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance
HUSQF remained flat at $7.40 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21. Husqvarna AB has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $16.00.
About Husqvarna AB (publ)
