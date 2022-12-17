Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Short Interest Up 20.9% in November

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hywin Price Performance

HYW stock remained flat at $6.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,890. Hywin has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hywin stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) by 164.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Hywin worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hywin Company Profile

Hywin Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. The company distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries.

