IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Short Interest Update

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the November 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

IBEX Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IBEX stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.27. 322,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,805. The firm has a market cap of $479.37 million, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.19. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.18 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IBEX will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of IBEX

A number of research firms recently commented on IBEX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IBEX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IBEX from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on IBEX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on IBEX from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised IBEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of IBEX by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 385,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of IBEX by 13.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 208,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,709 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IBEX by 10.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of IBEX by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IBEX by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

