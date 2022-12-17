Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Short Interest Update

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,454,300 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the November 15th total of 9,827,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,227.2 days.

Idorsia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IDRSF remained flat at $14.54 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35. Idorsia has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $24.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDRSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Idorsia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Idorsia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

