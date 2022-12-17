IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,531 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $304.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $210.35 and a 52 week high of $324.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $308.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

