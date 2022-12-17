Ignite Planners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 280.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,811 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,810,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after buying an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,940,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $461.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.32.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

