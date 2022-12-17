Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.38.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $216.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.17 and its 200-day moving average is $201.96. The stock has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

