Immutable X (IMX) Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $239.50 million and $6.67 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00002503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
About Immutable X
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars.
