Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Short Interest Up 11.7% in November

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the November 15th total of 7,340,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 481,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.0 days.
IMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.10.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at $85,000. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 28.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.3226 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.15%.
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
