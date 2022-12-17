Insider Selling: Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Sells 6,341,568 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,077,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,121. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.52. The stock has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.75 and a 1-year high of $138.95.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $25,000. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.90.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.