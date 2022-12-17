Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB) Shares Bought by PCG Wealth Advisors LLC

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares during the quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSMB. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:PSMB opened at $14.72 on Friday. Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $13.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74.

