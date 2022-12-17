Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,353 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,575,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,912,000 after buying an additional 1,390,457 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6,003.4% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 928,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after buying an additional 913,421 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,843,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 951,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,926,000 after buying an additional 554,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,378,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,882,000 after buying an additional 420,209 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94.

