Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $208,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.55. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $47.34 and a 12 month high of $58.81.

