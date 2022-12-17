IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Short Interest Down 26.1% in November

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the November 15th total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

IP Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS IPZYF remained flat at $0.81 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 618,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 988. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. IP Group has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.32.

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

