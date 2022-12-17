iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Sold by Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $64.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.29.

