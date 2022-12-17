iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 767.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 63.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,545,000 after acquiring an additional 37,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 47,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $70.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.17. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.

