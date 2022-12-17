iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,535 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536,340 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,833,000 after acquiring an additional 412,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,049,000 after acquiring an additional 573,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.35. 7,546,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,387,274. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.41. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $114.68.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.