iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.50. 73,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,747. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.86. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1 year low of $53.34 and a 1 year high of $84.67.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 240.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.