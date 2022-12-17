iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.50. 73,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,747. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.86. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1 year low of $53.34 and a 1 year high of $84.67.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
