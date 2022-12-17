iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,571 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,107,000 after buying an additional 1,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,221,000 after acquiring an additional 484,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 70.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,025,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,409,000 after acquiring an additional 422,454 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $119.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.79 and a 200-day moving average of $119.41. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.346 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

