iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s Largest Position

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 827,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 49.7% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $296,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $384.94. 6,667,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,263,052. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $388.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.95.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

