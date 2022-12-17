Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 910,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jackson Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JXN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 417.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 47,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of JXN traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,817,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67. Jackson Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.49. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JXN. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

