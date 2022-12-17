Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Short Interest Up 6.5% in November

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 910,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of JXN traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,817,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67. Jackson Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.49. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JXN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 1,087.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 352,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

