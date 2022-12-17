Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Short Interest Update

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:JEF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,718,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,070. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 15.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares in the company, valued at $220,824,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 332.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.