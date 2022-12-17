JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $9,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.11. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67.

