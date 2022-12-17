JUST (JST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $180.19 Million

JUST (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last week, JUST has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $180.19 million and $10.48 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
JUST Token Profile
JUST’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here.
JUST Token Trading
