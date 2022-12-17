JUST (JST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $180.19 Million

JUST (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last week, JUST has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $180.19 million and $10.48 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $871.02 or 0.05223953 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.40 or 0.00488203 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,823.04 or 0.28926245 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JUST Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UST is a decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem built for the TRON blockchain. It is an entire suite of products that are mostly centered around a decentralized stablecoin lending platform known as JustStable.The platform launched in August 2020 following an initial exchange offering (IEO) on the Poloniex LaunchBase platform earlier that same year, but the native governance token of the platform (JST) has been circulating since May 2020.It is a two-token ecosystem built around the USDJ and JUST (JST) tokens. USDJ is a multi-collateral stablecoin that has its value pegged to the value of the US dollar (USD), whereas JST has a variety of functions on the platform — paying interest, helping maintain the platform and participating in its governance, helping to set parameters like interest rates (stability fees) and the minimum collateralization ratio.To obtain USDJ on JUST, traders need to deposit collateral in the form of supported collateral tokens — including TRON (TRX), which are exchanged to PTRX tokens and locked as collateral forming a collateralized debt position (CDP). Depending on the amount of collateral deposited, users can then mint and withdraw USDJ, which must later be repaid to retrieve the initial collateral.The platform is designed to provide a fair and borderless hub of DeFi products, that any TRON user can access.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.