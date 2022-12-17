KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Stock Position Raised by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,048,308 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 129,643 shares during the period. KB Financial Group comprises approximately 12.5% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.50% of KB Financial Group worth $61,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KB. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $39.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.86. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

