Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Down 26.7% in November

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the November 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kesko Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of KKOYY stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,932. Kesko Oyj has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $17.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89.

Kesko Oyj Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in the grocery trading business in Finland. It operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of the home and specialty goods.

