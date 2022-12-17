KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Short Interest Update

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,210,000 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the November 15th total of 19,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

KKR traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.58. 4,228,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,035. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $78.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $887.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -98.41%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

