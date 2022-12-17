KonPay (KON) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.40 Million

KonPay (KON) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. KonPay has a market capitalization of $105.92 million and $1.40 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KonPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KonPay has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $903.20 or 0.05440839 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.62 or 0.00485655 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,776.80 or 0.28775269 BTC.

KonPay Token Profile

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

