Kozak & Associates Inc. Has $100,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Kozak & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,490,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,293,000 after buying an additional 4,021,488 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after buying an additional 3,075,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after buying an additional 3,050,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,647,000 after buying an additional 1,380,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,648,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,169. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $122.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

