Kozak & Associates Inc. Purchases 8,184 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF comprises 7.5% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc. owned about 0.86% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $11,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $92,665,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,263,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,271,000 after acquiring an additional 108,684 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 923,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,522,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 723,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,540,000 after buying an additional 108,214 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 498,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,810,000 after buying an additional 42,280 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

RWL traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,252. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.53. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.68 and a twelve month high of $82.68.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

