Ladder Capital Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ladder Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 74.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.3%.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LADR opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 88.12 and a current ratio of 88.12. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75.

Institutional Trading of Ladder Capital

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 528.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

About Ladder Capital

(Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.