Legacy Wealth Management Inc Buys 104,312 Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF makes up about 5.4% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 26.23% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $52,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JSCP. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000.

Shares of JSCP stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 1 year low of $44.86 and a 1 year high of $49.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average is $46.05.

