Legacy Wealth Management Inc Sells 9,187 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 835,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,187 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 17.1% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.66% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $164,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $210.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.69. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.