Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $4.56 Million Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the quarter. MKS Instruments comprises 0.8% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 57.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,709,000 after acquiring an additional 956,015 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 13,965.9% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 745,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,740,000 after buying an additional 740,194 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 66.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,366,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,254,000 after buying an additional 547,410 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,086,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,046,000 after buying an additional 394,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $31,508,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKSI stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $82.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,899,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,714. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.89 and a 200-day moving average of $95.08. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.77 and a 12 month high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.15 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 13.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

