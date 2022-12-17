Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Short Interest Up 20.4% in November

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,300 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the November 15th total of 1,412,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Línea Directa Aseguradora Stock Performance

LNDAF stock remained flat at $1.09 during trading on Friday. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.

Línea Directa Aseguradora Company Profile

Línea Directa Aseguradora, SA, Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros engages in insurance and reinsurance business in Spain and Portugal. It offers motor, home, health, and other insurance products, as well as other non-life insurance products under the Línea Directa, Penelope Seguros, Aprecio, and Vivaz Seguros brands.

