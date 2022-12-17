Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 4,775 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,775 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $149,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,444,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,244,496.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $2,175,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,225 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $36,051.75.

On Thursday, November 10th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $1,962,750.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $1,868,250.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,993 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $147,900.72.

Sunrun stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,605,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,571,525. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.49. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.56 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

