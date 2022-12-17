Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Update

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,059,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the November 15th total of 1,719,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20,590.0 days.

Man Wah Price Performance

MAWHF remained flat at $0.97 during trading hours on Friday. Man Wah has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92.

Get Man Wah alerts:

Man Wah Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.