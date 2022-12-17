Maple (MPL) Price Reaches $3.68 on Major Exchanges

Maple (MPL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. Maple has a market cap of $14.25 million and $306,718.30 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00021944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maple has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maple Profile

Maple’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

