Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 6,336.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,158 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,794,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 521.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,861,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 481,406 shares of company stock worth $15,004,236 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

