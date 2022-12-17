Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Short Interest Up 18.8% in November

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,230,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 12,820,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:MPC traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $109.75. 14,691,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,689,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $59.96 and a 52 week high of $127.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.18%.

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,244 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,270 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,570,939,000 after acquiring an additional 371,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,470,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,405,000 after purchasing an additional 163,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,934,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,854,000 after buying an additional 42,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More

