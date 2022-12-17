Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,674 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Masco by 4.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of Masco by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Masco by 401.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.07.

Insider Transactions at Masco

Masco Stock Down 2.3 %

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,837 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $47.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.71. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

