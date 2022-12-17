Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Short Interest Up 5.6% in November

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mativ in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ Stock Performance

Mativ stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,049. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64. Mativ has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $674.10 million for the quarter. Mativ had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. Mativ’s payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William M. Cook purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,085.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 258,111 shares in the company, valued at $4,973,798.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Cook acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,085.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,024 shares of company stock worth $493,085. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mativ

(Get Rating)

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.