McLean Asset Management Corp Acquires 3,183 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 805,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 12.3% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp owned about 0.62% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $31,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.83. 312,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,967. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $52.22.

