McLean Asset Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 0.8% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp owned 0.08% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 471,027.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 989,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,348,000 after purchasing an additional 989,157 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 876,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,016,000 after acquiring an additional 151,536 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 776,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,534,000 after acquiring an additional 230,872 shares during the period. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 612,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 611,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,757,000 after acquiring an additional 100,638 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.97. The company had a trading volume of 329,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,362. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $81.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.45.

