McLean Asset Management Corp Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

McLean Asset Management Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,669 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,733,000 after purchasing an additional 114,864 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 282,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,234,000 after purchasing an additional 141,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,406,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,727,000 after buying an additional 44,349 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.60. 637,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,183. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $183.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

