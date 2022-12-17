Mdex Market Capitalization Achieves $69.31 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Mdex has a total market cap of $69.31 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000443 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,083,699 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

