MetaMUI One Day Trading Volume Hits $92,368.35 (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $59.37 million and approximately $92,368.35 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetaMUI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $887.66 or 0.05308363 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.35 or 0.00486470 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,819.85 or 0.28823563 BTC.

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI launched on March 11th, 2017. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMUI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.