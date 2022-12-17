Midas Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $76.71 Million (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Midas token can now be purchased for approximately $29.42 or 0.00175803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Midas has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Midas has a total market cap of $76.71 million and approximately $16,932.26 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Midas Profile

Midas (MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 29.32521446 USD and is down -7.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $552,931.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

